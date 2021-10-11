Special Weather Statement issued for Cedar, Johnson, Louisa, Muscatine, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 22:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Cedar; Johnson; Louisa; Muscatine; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Louisa, southwestern Cedar, southeastern Johnson, northeastern Washington and northwestern Muscatine Counties through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1123 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Riverside, or 12 miles northeast of Washington, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Lone Tree around 1135 PM CDT. Hills around 1140 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include West Branch and West Liberty. This includes Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 248 and 265. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH