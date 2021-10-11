Severe Weather Statement issued for McIntosh by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 23:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: McIntosh A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL HASKELL...EAST CENTRAL MCINTOSH AND SOUTHEASTERN MUSKOGEE COUNTIES At 1125 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 4 miles southeast of Warner, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations in or near the path include Warner... Porum Webbers Falls This includes Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 269 and 288. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN