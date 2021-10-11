The best trailers from New York Comic Con 2021

Scout Comics have launched a viral campaign for She Bites, formerly known as The Vampire's Babysitter, which is...well, it's exactly what it sounds like. In the new comic, which comes from writer Heather Hale, a 134-year-old vampire trapped in the body of a nine-year-old girl puts out an ad for a babysitter. The idea, really, is to get someone who can serve as her adult face to the rest of the world, which is a scenario rife with comic and dramatic potential. To that end, there are "blood-stained" flyers posted somewhere on the streets of New York, advertising just such a babysitting job. If fans find a flyer and answer the call, they will be rewarded with a super-secret limited-edition variant cover of the premiere issue She Bites for free.

