The best trailers from New York Comic Con 2021

By Christian Saclao
 5 days ago
A number of trailers for returning TV series and new movies were released at New York Comic Con 2021 last week, and if you haven’t watched any of them yet, here’s a quick list of the must-see teasers that debuted at this year’s annual fan convention. Lost in Space season...

The Hollywood Reporter

Alan Ruck Says ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ Was a “Pain in My Ass” for Years

Alan Ruck has a love-hate relationship with Ferris Bueller’s Day Off — which, for many years, was far more the latter emotion. A guest Thursday on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast, the Succession star talked about his tumultuous career before nabbing a series of solid projects, including Speed and Spin City. Before he landed the role of Connor Roy on the award-winning HBO hit series, Ruck was best known for playing lovable goof Cameron Frye in the 1986 classic Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. As much as he loved the role and making the John Hughes film with his real-life pal and star...
LOS ANGELES, CA
cheddar.com

2021 New York Comic Con Returns For In-Person Event

Lance Fensterman, President of ReedPop, joined Cheddar News to discuss this year's New York Comic Con. The event, which was all virtual last year, returns in-person with featured guests including David Harbour and George Takei.
GEORGE TAKEI
Inside the Magic

Marvel Reveals Exclusive Digital Collectibles For New York Comic Con

Later this week, New York Comic Con will kick off and Marvel and VeVe want to make sure their fans are able to snag some incredible goodies, whether in person or virtually!. It was announced today that the companies will be releasing digital merchandise in waves that will only be available on the VeVe app for 24 hours. VeVe can be downloaded on either the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. The app was made for people who love collectibles and want to be able to have them on their person at all times. Marvel is no stranger to surprises for their fans.
APPLE TV
Laredo Morning Times

'Psych 3: This Is Gus' Gets Premiere Date and Trailer (New York Comic Con Roundup)

A spinoff of the USA Network detective comedy “Psych” and a sequel to “Psych: The Movie” and “Psych 2: Lassie Come Home,” the new film will see fake-psychic detective Shawn Spencer (James Roday Rodriguez) and his friend and partner Burton “Gus” Guster (Dulé Hill) investigate the double life and estranged husband of Gus’ fiancée Selene (Jazmyn Simon). They work the case while preparing for Gus’ shotgun wedding and new baby, as Chief Charlton Lassiter (Timothy Omundson) grapples with the future of his career.
MOVIES
t2conline.com

Fandom Comes Alive Again at New York Comic Con 2021

If it weren’t for comic books, I might have lived the mundane life of a college professor or some such. Or maybe not. But I do believe my start as an outlier was when I picked up my first comic book — it might have been a 1961 Turok, Son of Stone. Or maybe it was a Mystery In Space with the character Adam Strange. And then there was that Flash. Or maybe it was Showcase Comics featuring the red uniformed Flash — drawn by Carmine Infantino and maybe inked by Murphy Anderson.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rottentomatoes.com

New York Comic Con News Wrap-Up: Star Trek: Discovery Makes History, The Expanse Says Goodbye, Trailers

Star Trek offered a first look at season 4 of its Original Series prequel, Discovery, at New York Comic Con. The event took place over four days, October 7-10, and also featured a panel for The Expanse, which announced its season 6 premiere date, and trailers debuted for Outlander, Hanna, Blade Runner: Black Lotus, and more. Plus, The Wheel of Time dropped a NYCC exclusive scene, and USA’s Chucky series premiered to a few Fresh reviews.
MOVIES
Mireille Enos
Person
Shohreh Aghdashloo
Person
Timothy Omundson
Person
Corbin Bernsen
Person
James Roday
Person
Jodie Whittaker
Person
Ray Liotta
Person
Dermot Mulroney
Bradford Era

Everything We Learned at ‘Outlander’s New York Comic Con 2021 Panel

The latest Droughtlander is nearing its end as the stars of Outlander took on New York Comic Con 2021 on Saturday, October 9. While star Sam Heughan joined executive producer Maril Davis and series author Diana Gabaldon in person on the Empire Stage at the Javits Center, costars Caitriona Balfe, Lauren Lyle, César Domboy, and John Bell tuned in virtually to offer teases and answer questions about the upcoming sixth season.
ENTERTAINMENT
MovieWeb

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Impresses Fans at Surprise New York Comic-Con Screening

Ghostbusters: Afterlife has already had one surprise screening at Cinemacon back in August, with fans seeming to be quite pleased with the belated sequel to the original Ghostbusters movies. At New York Comic-Con another group of fans were delighted to get the opportunity to see the movie ahead of its theatrical debut next month, and again the word coming from the screening is that the movie is a huge nostalgic win for Jason and Ivan Reitman. That can only be good for fans of the franchise who are eagerly awaiting the return of Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson to the series.
MOVIES
fox13memphis.com

Photos: Day 2 of New York Comic Con brings the cosplay

2021 NY Comic Con-Day 2 An attendee dressed as a Jedi shows off his lightsaber skills during New York Comic Con at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) (Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
COMICS
ComicBook

She Bites Getting Viral Campaign at New York Comic Con 2021

Scout Comics have launched a viral campaign for She Bites, formerly known as The Vampire's Babysitter, which is...well, it's exactly what it sounds like. In the new comic, which comes from writer Heather Hale, a 134-year-old vampire trapped in the body of a nine-year-old girl puts out an ad for a babysitter. The idea, really, is to get someone who can serve as her adult face to the rest of the world, which is a scenario rife with comic and dramatic potential. To that end, there are "blood-stained" flyers posted somewhere on the streets of New York, advertising just such a babysitting job. If fans find a flyer and answer the call, they will be rewarded with a super-secret limited-edition variant cover of the premiere issue She Bites for free.
COMICS
wnypapers.com

Official trailer for season 4 of Paramount+ original series 'Star Trek: Discovery' takes command During 'New York Comic Con'

Season 4 of ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ premieres Thursday, Nov. 18, on Paramount+. Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, recently revealed the official trailer for season four of its hit original series “Star Trek: Discovery.” The trailer was introduced by series star Sonequa Martin-Green during the New York Comic Con panel at the Javits Center. The upcoming season’s official key art, featuring Martin-Green as Capt. Michael Burnham, also made its debut during the panel.
TV SERIES
nintendosoup.com

The Voice of Ash Ketchum Surprises Cosplayers at New York Comic Con

A very famous Pokemon trainer stopped by this year’s New York Comic Con. But you may have missed her hiding in plain sight. Sarah Natochenny, the English voice actor behind Ash Ketchum from the Pokemon anime, made it her goal to take a picture with every Ash Ketchum cosplayer she could find at the 2021 New York Comic Con this past weekend.
COMICS
Technology, trends and entertainment for geeks.

