Siemens mPower Targets Analog, Digital, and Mixed-Signal IC Designs
Siemens' mPower IC power integrity verification solution provides virtually unlimited scalability for analog, digital, and mixed signal ICs. Siemens Digital Industries Software’s new mPower power integrity software is the industry’s first and only IC power integrity verification solution to provide virtually unlimited scalability for analog, digital, and mixed signal ICs, enabling comprehensive power, electromigration (EM) and voltage drop (IR) analysis for even the largest IC designs.www.eetasia.com
Comments / 0