CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Siemens mPower Targets Analog, Digital, and Mixed-Signal IC Designs

Electronic Engineering Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSiemens' mPower IC power integrity verification solution provides virtually unlimited scalability for analog, digital, and mixed signal ICs. Siemens Digital Industries Software’s new mPower power integrity software is the industry’s first and only IC power integrity verification solution to provide virtually unlimited scalability for analog, digital, and mixed signal ICs, enabling comprehensive power, electromigration (EM) and voltage drop (IR) analysis for even the largest IC designs.

www.eetasia.com

Comments / 0

Related
hackaday.com

Forget Digital Computing, You Need An Analog Computer

The analog computer of decades-gone-by is something many of us younger engineers never got the chance to experience first hand. It’s pretty much a case of reading about them on these fine pages or perhaps looking at a piece of one behind glass in one of the more interesting museums out there. But now, there is another option, (THAT) The Analog Thing. Developed by Berlin-based Analog computer-on-chip specialist Anabrid, THAT is an Open Source analog computer you can build yourself (eventually) or buy from them fully assembled. At least, that’s their plan.
COMPUTERS
Embedded.com

Cadence enables multi chiplet design with Integrity 3D-IC platform

New platform provides single unified cockpit to help system-level designers plan, implement, and analyze any type of stacked die system to give a full system view and perform system-driven optimization of performance, power, and area (PPA). Cadence Design Systems has launched a new integrated 3D design planning, implementation and system...
TECHNOLOGY
Cheddar News

Digital Signage Company Broadsign on Targeted Marketing at DPAA Video Everywhere Summit

Adam Green, SVP of strategy at Broadsign, joined Cheddar from the DPAA annual Video Everywhere Summit and to discuss how the out-of-home advertising software solutions company has been able to engage and reach consumers amid the pandemic. Green noted that COVID forced a shift away from the typical billboard ad, but despite the reduced traffic, Broadsign was able to meet people where they were "It became a lot more focused, actually. At the height of the pandemic, out-of-home had never been as targeted a medium as that in its entire history," he said.
TECHNOLOGY
Electronic Engineering Times

Electronic System Design Industry Registers Double-Digit Growth in Q2 2021

Electronic system design (ESD) industry revenue increased by 14.6% year-over-year to $3.19 billion in the second quarter of 2021, according to the ESD Alliance. Electronic system design (ESD) industry revenue increased by 14.6% year-over-year from $2.78 billion to $3.19 billion in the second quarter of 2021, according to the Electronic Design Market Data (EDMD) report from ESD Alliance, a SEMI Technology Community. The four-quarter moving average, which compares the most recent four quarters to the prior four, rose by 15.5%, the highest annual growth since 2011.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Designs#Software#Mixed Signal Ic Designs#Soc Design And Technology#Maxlinear
information-age.com

Are machines designing themselves? The next step in digital evolution

Joseph Kenny, vice-president, global customer transformation at ServiceMax, discusses the role that intelligent machines could play in digital evolution going forward. Regardless of whether it is hardware, software, peripherals, or research and development on product improvements, increasingly machines are designing themselves – and it will not be very long before they are fixing themselves. The rapid advance of digital transformation is changing the way manufacturers, developers, and designers work.
COMPUTERS
Electronic Engineering Times

AI Chipmaker Hailo Raises $136M

Israeli AI chip startup Hailo has raised $136 million in a Series C funding round, bringing the company’s total to $224 million. The company has also reportedly reached “unicorn” status. With its Hailo-8 chip in production and shipping in volume, Hailo’s latest cash infusion will be used to continue building...
BUSINESS
pocketgamer.biz

PGC Digital: The Roblox approach to designing in the metaverse

Speaking at PGC Digital #8, Roblox senior director for the social product group, Morgan Tucker, explained how Roblox designs in the metaverse. Tucker explained that many people hear about Roblox through children but in reality, the audience is much broader than that, with 50 per cent of players over 13.
VIDEO GAMES
Electronic Engineering Times

Rohde & Schwarz and Vector Informatik Partner on HiL Validation of Automotive Radar Sensors

Rohde & Schwarz and Vector Informatik are collaborating on closed-loop scenario testing of automotive radar sensors for ADAS and autonomous driving. Rohde & Schwarz and Vector Informatik are collaborating on closed-loop scenario testing of automotive radar sensors for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD). Coupling the DYNA4 virtual test drive simulation platform from Vector with the latest Rohde & Schwarz radar moving object stimulation system enables powerful verification of safety-critical ADAS functions. These include emergency braking in an integrated hardware-in-the-loop (HiL) environment.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Electronic Engineering Times

Samsung Foundry Innovations Powering the Future of Big Data, AI/ML, and Smart Devices

Samsung's first 3nm GAA process node will allow up to 35% decrease in area, 30% higher performance or 50% lower power consumption compared to the 5nm process. Samsung Electronics has unveiled plans for continuous process technology migration to 3nm and 2nm based on the company’s Gate-All-Around (GAA) transistor structure at its recent 5th annual Samsung Foundry Forum (SFF) 2021.
BUSINESS
Electronic Engineering Times

Nordic Semiconductor nRF Connect Simplifies Wireless Product Development

The new nRF Connect for VS Code extension is not only customizable, intuitive and flexible, but it also accelerates the development process. Nordic Semiconductor has launched the nRF Connect for VS Code, which allows developers to use the popular Visual Studio Code Integrated Development Environment (VS Code IDE) to develop, build, test, and deploy embedded applications based on Nordic’s nRF Connect SDK (Software Development Kit). The nRF Connect SDK is a development tool for building nRF53 and nRF52 Series short range wireless and nRF91 Series low power cellular IoT solutions.
SOFTWARE
Electronic Engineering Times

Samsung Commences Mass Production of 14nm EUV DDR5 DRAM

Samsung's new five-layer EUV process enables the industry's highest DRAM bit density, enhancing productivity by approximately 20%. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd has begun mass producing the industry’s smallest, 14nm DRAM based on extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology. Following the company’s shipment of the industry-first EUV DRAM in March of last year, Samsung has increased the number of EUV layers to five to deliver today’s finest, most advanced DRAM process for its DDR5 solutions.
COMPUTERS
nextbigfuture.com

Bill Gates Would Be a Trillionaire if He Diamond Handed Microsoft

If Bill Gates kept all of his shares after the first day of the Microsoft IPO he would now be a trillionaire. This would even allow for several billion in charitable donations. Bill Gates had 49% of Microsoft going into the IPO of Microsoft and had 45% after the first day of the IPO.
BUSINESS
WKRG News 5

NW Florida solar installer shows off Tesla Solar Roof

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Northwest Florida solar installer unveiled new technology this afternoon for homeowners looking to get into solar energy. Using the sun’s rays and turning them into electricity isn’t anything new. But the Tesla Solar Roof is the future, according to those at SunFarm Energy. “This is actually the skin of the […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Forbes

The Missing Ingredient In Digital Transformation Targeting Customer Engagement

Ashu Roy is Chairman and CEO of eGain Corp. eGain’s SaaS solution automates digital-first, omnichannel customer engagement for global brands. Digital transformation is an existential pursuit for organizations. According to McKinsey, most rank customer engagement as a top priority, so digital technologies are being implemented aggressively across service, sales and marketing.
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Cheetah Digital Announces Lineup For 2021 Signals Conference

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheetah Digital, a leading provider of cross-channel customer engagement solutions for many of the world's most well-known brands, has announced the agenda and details of its annual Signals conference. The 2021 event will feature multiple sessions each Wednesday between 11:00 – 4:00pm ET starting October 6th through November 3rd. This year's event will be primarily virtual with select in-person sessions that are available by invitation only.
INDUSTRY
Inc.com

Why Strong Design Is a Game-Changer for Digital Brands

While there are many things that can make or break a new digital brand, few are more important for growing your initial audience than strong design sensibilities. The need for strong design goes well beyond coming up with a logo. Design affects your website and all other marketing materials, and can influence everything from users' initial impressions to your ability to convert sales.
The Independent

Apple Black Friday deals 2021: What offers can we expect?

Contenders, ready! Deal hunters, ready! The countdown to Black Friday, the world’s biggest shopping bonanza, has begun. In less than two months, you’re going to be able to secure reductions on all your favourite bits of tech, beauty, home appliances and more.Despite starting out as a one-day sales event, held the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US, Black Friday has today blossomed into a weekend-long event and, more recently, a one- or even two-week-long shopping spree. Soon enough, we’ll probably be calling it Black November. Tech juggernaut Apple is known for its blasé attitude to big-ticket sale events, with discounts on the latest iPhones, iPads and...
SHOPPING
gcaptain.com

Intellian signs antenna supply agreement with SES for O3b mPOWER

New Intellian antennas will enable SES to deliver high bandwidth, low latency connectivity to diverse markets around the world. Press Release – Following a successful co-development phase, Intellian is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with leading content and connectivity satellite service provider SES to supply user terminals for SES’s high performance O3b mPOWER communications system. O3b mPOWER will extend and develop SES’s existing Ka-band Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) services, delivering low latency, high bandwidth connectivity at speeds ranging from tens of megabits to multiple gigabits per second to customers across land, maritime and government markets around the world. This scale of services will be partly enabled by Intellian terminals.
ECONOMY
investorideas.com

Tech Stock News: GBT (OTC: $GTCH) is Researching to Automate IC's Connectivity Mismatches Correction to Achieve Faster and Better Advanced Nanometer Designs

SAN DIEGO, CA - October 5, 2021 (Investorideas.com Newswire) GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT" or the "Company"), is researching to automate integrated circuits electrical connectivity mismatches correction to achieve faster and more efficient designs; particularly, for advanced nanometer range of 5nm and below. The project's internal code name is SIGMA. A provisional application was filed on September 27, 2021 in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO"). The application has been assigned serial number 63248550 with the USPTO.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Leading Digital Publishers, Valnet and Digital Trends Media Group, Partner to Provide Targeted Audiences, Reach, and Data to Advertisers

The strategic partnership between companies works to amplify existing resources and mutually benefit clients and consumers alike. Digital Trends Media Group and Valnet Inc. (Valnet) announced a strategic partnership, combining DTMG’s extensive direct sales and creative capabilities with the extensive, brand-safe, reach of Valnet’s highly engaged audience. Through this partnership, brands and agency partners can now expand their presence to over 200 million unique monthly readers.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy