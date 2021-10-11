The best soccer game of the year is… PES 2021! | vertical

EFootball. Well, what else can I say about that? It’s not even a full game. It’s an online demo – and bad at that. I can write a whole message about how it’s played, that fans move at 15 frames per second, about weird faces players drag or basic PES functions, like pressing a second player so you can close scrolling lines yourself, in old dirt. But what is the meaning of wasting words in this game? I don’t even want to go on with that, let alone start that game again. The half-baked roadmap doesn’t give me a reason to keep this game on the Xbox either.