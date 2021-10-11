CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who's yer zaddy?

By Dave Molter
Observer-Reporter
 5 days ago

When was the last time y’all cracked open a dictionary? If you’re like me, it’s probably been a minute. That’s because dictionaries have been available on the internet since 1996, when “Merriam-Webster OnLine” debuted. How much less space a dictionary takes up on a bookshelf when it’s online! And how much easier it is each year to look up the meaning of the hundreds of new words that the fools in charge of online dictionaries decide are worthy of inclusion.

