Navitas Expands to China, Opens New Office in Shenzhen

Electronic Engineering Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNavitas Semiconductor has opened a new office in Shenzhen, which offers a 300% increase in capabilities to support extraordinary revenue growth in China. Navitas Semiconductor, a leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits (ICs), has opened a new office in Shenzhen, China, which offers a 300% increase in capabilities to support extraordinary revenue growth in the region. The state-of-the-art facility offers significant engineering capacity for Navitas to co-develop GaN-based power systems with customers and design partners. This investment supports the rapid growth of GaN mobile fast chargers, as well as the company’s recently-announced expansion plans to enable GaN-based data centers, solar installations and electric vehicles, which represent a multi-$B market opportunity for the company.

www.eetasia.com

