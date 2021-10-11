CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Elder | Attention L.A. County DA: Where's the justice for murder victim Michelle Avan?

By Larry Elder www.LarryElder.com
The Tribune-Democrat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichelle Avan, a Los Angeles, California, bank executive, was tortured and beaten to death, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend. He faces murder and first- degree robbery charges that, without so-called special circumstances, would allow him, if convicted, to serve less than 10 years. But L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón refuses to permit any special circumstances charges against the defendant, which would allow a sentence of life without the possibility of parole.

