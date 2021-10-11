CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5G Deployments Boost Global Mobile Network Drive Test Equipment Market

Electronic Engineering Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rise of high-capacity networks is fueling the demand for higher-quality 5G new radio (NR) drive testing. The rise of high-capacity networks with enhanced mobile broadband, massive machine communications, and ultra-reliable low-latency communications are fueling the demand for higher-quality 5G new radio (NR) drive testing. Driven by commercial 5G network deployments despite the pandemic, the global mobile network drive test equipment market is estimated to reach $522.5 million by 2025 from $253.2 million in 2020, expanding at a 15.6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), according to Frost & Sullivan’s recent analysis, Global Mobile Network Drive Test Equipment Growth Opportunities.

