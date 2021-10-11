5G Deployments Boost Global Mobile Network Drive Test Equipment Market

It’s no secret that 5G is taking the world by storm. According to the latest forecast by Gartner®*, 5G is the fastest growing segment in the wireless network infrastructure market, Worldwide 5G network infrastructure revenue is on pace to grow 39% to total $19.1 billion in 2021, up from $13.7 billion in 2020. 5G delivers the promise of increased capacity, increased bandwidth, and lower latency compared to other LTE connections and as a result, we are seeing enterprises everywhere adopt 5G as a backup, and even primary, WAN connection.

