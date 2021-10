+ Cinematic mode gives the look of a more expensive video camera. + Spatial Audio is fun if you’ve not yet tried it, but better for movies than music. The average smartphone user upgrades about every three years. That’s the norm. That makes the 2018 iPhone XR in our pocket absolutely average, even though it may still be a capable device for music-making and media consumption. Sure, it doesn’t let you do Portrait Mode (algorithmic depth-of-field processing) on objects (just people) which can hamper lush synthesizer photography. Still, the camera is perfectly adequate, and it can easily handle the rigours of mobile beat-making and the occasional recording of a musical idea.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO