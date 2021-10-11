CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Zealand makes COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for health workers

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -New Zealand will require teachers and workers in the health and disability sectors to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday, as she extended restrictions in Auckland, its largest city, for another week. New Zealand is fighting the highly infectious Delta outbreak that forced...

Healthcare IT News

CDC publishes rates of COVID-19 cases, deaths by vaccine brand

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has published information on its COVID Data Tracker about rates of cases and deaths among fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people. In August, according to the data, unvaccinated people had a 6.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19, and an 11.3...
The Independent

China warns against 'manipulation' of WHO virus probe

China s Foreign Ministry on Thursday warned against what it called possible “political manipulation” of a renewed probe by the World Health Organization into the origins of the coronavirus, while saying it would support the international body's efforts.The WHO on Wednesday released a proposed list of 25 experts to advise it on next steps in the search for the virus' origins after its earlier efforts were attacked for going too easy on China, where the first human cases were detected in late 2019.Beijing was accused of withholding raw data on early cases during a visit by a WHO team...
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Officials Standing Firm On Friday Deadline For Nursing Home Workers To Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia health officials are standing firm on the Friday deadline for nursing home workers to be vaccinated, but the association that represents those workers says thousands of people could be laid off because of the vaccine mandate, potentially jeopardizing vulnerable residents. About 85% of nursing home workers in Philadelphia have received at least one dose of vaccine, but the city says that needs to be at 100% by Friday. “We just can’t continue to put people at risk,” Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said. The acting Philadelphia health commissioner isn’t budging on the Friday deadline that workers in long-term...
Metro International

WHO panel on origins of new pathogens includes Wuhan probe members

GENEVA (Reuters) – The World Health Organisation on Wednesday proposed 26 experts to form its new Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of novel pathogens, including several who served on its mission to Wuhan, China, to probe the source of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The statement named the 26 proposed members...
KTLA

States can reserve COVID-19 vaccines for younger children

U.S. health officials are setting the stage for a national COVID-19 vaccination campaign for younger children, inviting state officials to order doses before the shots are authorized. Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine is currently being given to people as young as 12 in the U.S. In the next three weeks, federal officials plan to discuss making smaller-dose […]
Metro International

U.S. FDA advisers weigh case for booster shots of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

(Reuters) -Israel health officials on Thursday said booster doses of the Pfizer -BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine improved severe disease protection in people aged 40 and older, in presentations made to U.S. scientists discussing a booster dose of Moderna’s vaccine. The data was reported at a meeting of outside advisers to the...
The Independent

New Zealand dispenses record number of jabs at 'Vaxathon'

New Zealand health care workers administered a record number of vaccine jabs Saturday as the nation held a festival aimed at getting more people inoculated against the coronavirus.Musicians sports stars and celebrities pitched in for the “Vaxathon” event which was broadcast on television and online for eight hours straight. By late afternoon, more than 120,000 people had gotten shots, eclipsing the daily record of 93,000 set in August. The event stretched into the evening. A throwback to TV fundraising “telethon” events that were popular from the 1970s through the 1990s, it comes as New Zealand faces its biggest...
The Independent

Africa detecting just 1 in 7 COVID-19 cases, says WHO study

Only one in seven COVID-19 infections in Africa are being detected, meaning the continent's estimated infection level may be 59 million people, according to a new study by the World Health Organization.“With limited testing, we’re still flying blind in far too many communities in Africa,” said Matshidiso Moeti, regional director for the WHO in Africa in a press briefing Thursday. To get more accurate numbers of infections and to better curb transmission, the U.N. plans to increase rapid diagnostic testing in eight African countries with the goal of testing 7 million people in the next year.The initiative is a...
The Independent

Romanian doctors issue 'cry of despair' amid virus surge

Romanian doctors sent an open letter Wednesday titled “a cry of despair” as the country's overwhelmed and deteriorated health care system copes with a record-setting surge of coronavirus infections and deaths.The College of Physicians of Bucharest a nongovernmental organization representing doctors in Romania's capital, said in a letter addressed to Romanians that the medical system has “reached the limit” and that low vaccination rates reveal a “failure of trust” between doctors and the population.“We are desperate because every day we lose hundreds of patients who die in Romanian hospitals,” the letter reads. “We are desperate, because, unfortunately, we...
Metro International

Russia’s daily COVID-19 cases, deaths surge to record highs

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia on Thursday reported a record 986 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours and 31,299 new cases, its highest one-day infection tally since the pandemic began. The Kremlin has blamed the rising death toll on Russia’s slow vaccination campaign and has appealed to people to get the...
The Independent

Assisted dying to be legal in New Zealand from 7 November

Assisted dying will soon become legal in New Zealand as the End of Life Choice Act is set to come into force from 7 November.The country’s health minister Andrew Little on Tuesday said healthcare systems were ready to implement the law. Mr Little cited a public referendum that was held alongside general elections last year and said assisted dying received the approval of 65 per cent of the public.The law was introduced in the New Zealand Parliament in 2019.Under the law, a person with a terminal illness meeting the eligibility criteria laid out by New Zealand’s health ministry can request...
kfgo.com

Factbox – Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – South Korea said on Friday it would lift stringent anti-coronavirus curbs on social gatherings next week, as the country prepares to switch to a ‘living with COVID-19’ strategy amid rising vaccination levels. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary...
TheConversationAU

Anniversary of a landslide: new research reveals what really swung New Zealand's 2020 'COVID election'

Nine months out from the 2020 election, opinion polls suggested it would be a close race between Labour and National. But that all changed with the arrival of the global pandemic. COVID came to dominate the policy and political agenda from March 2020, ensuring Labour focused its re-election campaign firmly on its pandemic response. As Jacinda Ardern said at the campaign launch, “When people ask, is this a COVID election, my answer is yes, it is.” The result was resounding. On October 17, Labour won an unprecedented victory, forming the first single-party majority government of the MMP era. It was...
Metro International

Australia’s Sydney to welcome overseas arrivals without quarantine

SYDNEY (Reuters) -The Australian city of Sydney will allow the entry of fully vaccinated travellers from overseas from Nov. 1 without the need for quarantine, authorities said on Friday, although the easing of strict entry controls will initially benefit only citizens. The decision comes as New South Wales state, of...
TIME

The Delta Variant Is Forcing New Zealand To Find a Safe Way Out of Its 'Zero-COVID' Strategy

For much of the pandemic, Aotearoa New Zealand’s COVID-19 response has ranked as one of the best in the world. We have been living in a parallel world, one of a small handful of countries to follow an elimination strategy. That strategy has meant that we have had very few COVID-19 cases and deaths. And when I say very few, I mean it. Until August this year, there had been just over 2,800 confirmed cases and 26 deaths. We have lived much of the pandemic with daily life almost unrestricted. As someone who follows the global situation closely it has been surreal. I’ve spent much of this pandemic worried that New Zealanders were becoming complacent to the threat posed by COVID-19. Then in the middle of August, the delta variant arrived from Australia. In a little over two months our confirmed cases have risen to over 4,700 and two more people have died. Now we’re beginning to experience what happens when delta and inequality collide.
TheConversationAU

Why Jacinda Ardern’s ‘clumsy’ leadership response to Delta could still be the right approach

Leading people through the pandemic is clearly no easy task. But does the criticism currently directed at New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reveal a major misstep on her part, or something deeper about the nature of leadership itself? Ardern has previously won widespread praise for her COVID-19 response and crisis communication, topping Fortune magazine’s “world’s greatest leaders” list in 2021. Focused on minimising harm to both lives and livelihoods, her pandemic leadership has comprised three main strands: reliance on expert advice, mobilising collective effort and cushioning the pandemic’s disruptive effects. These built the trust needed to secure high levels...
The Independent

Australian state to end quarantine for vaccinated travelers

Australia’s most populous state New South Wales said on Friday it would end hotel quarantine for vaccinated international travelers as the government accelerates the wind back of pandemic restrictions.State Premier Dominic Perrottet announced that vaccinated travelers who tested negative to COVID-19 before flying to Sydney would be spared 14 days in hotel quarantine from Nov. 1.The major relaxation of the state’s pandemic restrictions was announced four days after Sydney came out of a 106-day lockdown,“We can’t live here in a hermit kingdom. We’ve got to open up and this decision today is a big one, but it is the...
Metro International

Australia PM Morrison says he will attend U.N. climate summit

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday he would attend the U.N. COP26 climate summit in Glasgow as his conservative government faces global pressure to take further action to cut carbon emissions. Morrison had said he was unsure whether he would travel to the summit on Oct....
