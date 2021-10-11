CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Tough (Correct) Call and a Walk-Off Homer Have the Rays on the Brink

By NY Times
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON — Christian Vazquez’s night began on the bench. It ended with a triumphant jog around the bases. In an endurance contest the night before the Boston Marathon, the Red Sox outlasted the Tampa Bay Rays in a 13-inning, chaotic affair in Game 3 of this American League division series. Vazquez, who had entered the game as a pinch-hitter in the sixth inning, won the game for Boston seven innings later with a walk-off, two-run home run over the Green Monster that gave the Red Sox a 6-4 victory and a two games to one series lead.

