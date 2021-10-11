A Tough (Correct) Call and a Walk-Off Homer Have the Rays on the Brink

The Boston Red Sox are going to the ALCS after a 6-5 walk-off victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 4 of the ALDS on Monday at Fenway Park. Boston led the game 5-0 after crushing the heck out of the baseball in the bottom of the third inning. The inning featured the Red Sox hitting the ball off the Green Monster in three straight plate appearances (leading to two of the runs), but the big swing was a three-run homer by Rafael Devers. All five runs in the inning came with two outs.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO