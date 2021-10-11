With recruiting drivers a challenge, Franklin County struggles to cover all bus routes

Many school divisions throughout the region are struggling to get students to and from school each and every day. Franklin County Public Schools is no exception. Currently, the division doesn’t have anyone assigned to eight routes throughout the county. With those eight routes and the normal call outs from existing bus drivers for various reasons from, the division is normally down 15 routes on any given day. Although the division has two subcontract drivers who are on-call every day to fill routes, they simply aren’t enough.