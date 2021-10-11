CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Franklin County, VA

With recruiting drivers a challenge, Franklin County struggles to cover all bus routes

By AILA BOYD THE FRANKLIN NEWS-POST
Roanoke Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany school divisions throughout the region are struggling to get students to and from school each and every day. Franklin County Public Schools is no exception. Currently, the division doesn’t have anyone assigned to eight routes throughout the county. With those eight routes and the normal call outs from existing bus drivers for various reasons from, the division is normally down 15 routes on any given day. Although the division has two subcontract drivers who are on-call every day to fill routes, they simply aren’t enough.

roanoke.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Former President Clinton remains hospitalized after infection

Former President Bill Clinton remains in a Southern California hospital after being admitted Tuesday to treat a non-COVID-related infection. Former first lady Hillary Clinton was seen leaving the hospital alone Friday. It's unclear when the 42nd president will be released. Lilia Luciano reports.
POTUS
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin County, VA
Traffic
Franklin County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Traffic
Local
Virginia Government
County
Franklin County, VA
NBC News

Biden administration again asks Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Biden administration said Friday it will once again ask the Supreme Court to put a hold on the Texas law that bans abortion after around six weeks of pregnancy. "The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to vacate the Fifth Circuit's stay of the preliminary injunction against Texas Senate Bill 8," said Anthony Coley, the department's chief spokesman.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Routes#Bus Driver#Recruiting#Bus Garage

Comments / 0

Community Policy