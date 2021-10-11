CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington's defense remains a liability as a 33-22 loss to the Saints drops it to 2-3

By NICKI JHABVALA The Washington Post
Cover picture for the articleLANDOVER, Md. — Jack Del Rio folded on the sideline, dropping his hands to his knees in bafflement before turning to head coach Ron Rivera and ripping off his headset. After all of the errors — the blown coverages, the miscommunication, the missed tackles — this was just too much to bear, too wild to comprehend for the Washington Football Team’s defensive coordinator. On the final play of the first half, New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston completed a 49-yard Hail Mary as a swarm of Washington defenders trailed in coverage and barely left the ground as the ball descended to the end zone and into the hands of receiver Marquez Callaway.

