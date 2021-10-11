Washington's defense remains a liability as a 33-22 loss to the Saints drops it to 2-3

This was not the most impressive wins, but it still counts. The New Orleans Saints turned the ball over twice, both by Jameis Winston. Winston also had a low completion percentage on the game but the offense still over 350 yards of total offense. This was only the second time the Saints passed this mark this season. The Saints lost the time of possession battle as well, holding the ball nearly 13 minutes less than the Washington Football Team. With the bye week coming up, the Saints get a much needed, albeit ugly, win to go into the bye with more wins than losses.

