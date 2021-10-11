CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New lawsuits in NJ for contamination in environmental justice communities

NJ Spotlight
NJ Spotlight
 5 days ago

Under New Jersey’s Environmental Justice Law, neighborhoods are designated environmental justice communities if they are “overburdened” and have a significant low-income, minority, and/or population with limited proficiency in English. On Friday, acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck and Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette announced seven new environmental enforcement actions,...

