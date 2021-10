Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Council on Rural Development is celebrating the graduation of 14 local leaders from the second class of the Climate Catalysts Leadership Program. Primarily through virtual convening, the program brings together local leaders from all walks of life and all corners of Vermont to build peer connections, strengthen leadership skills, and receive support in developing a local project or initiative that helps strengthen their local economy in a way that prepares for climate change.

