‘Election Conversations’ and the questions they raised
Even unanswered, questions from attendees say something telling about NJ issues. NJ Spotlight News last week finished its series of online “Election Conversations” on issues important to voters and the state as a whole. We invited experts and observers for five separate, hour-long discussions on specific issues: education, COVID-19 and health care, budget and taxes, social justice and immigration, and climate change and clean energy.www.njspotlight.com
Comments / 0