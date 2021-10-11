Watch Bruce Springsteen blast through Sherry Darling at No Nukes show

John Mellencamp spoke candidly about his relationship with Bruce Springsteen and their recent collaboration, which includes the pair's new duet, “Wasted Days.”. While chatting with SiriusXM’s E Street Radio, Mellancamp recalled the first time the two shared a stage back in the day: “In the '80s, I was playing down in Laguna Beach, (California). Bruce came up on stage with me and played 'Way Back Then.' I’ve played with a lot of people, but I always thought the one thing that I had going for me was on stage, that I had a certain charisma on stage and that, that's how we got over, because I wasn't afraid to make a fool of myself.”

