CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Watch Bruce Springsteen blast through Sherry Darling at No Nukes show

By Fraser Lewry
loudersound.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBruce Springsteen and the E Street Band's Sherry Darling comes from the upcoming release of The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts show on audio and video formats. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have released a live version of Sherry Darling. The performance is taken from the upcoming release of The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts, which will hit digital platforms and retail outlets next month.

www.loudersound.com

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

The Beatles Reportedly Hated One Of Paul McCartney’s Songs

Even the biggest of artists have some flops. There is one Beatles song that Paul McCartney created called “Maxwell’s Silver Hammer” that the rest of the group absolutely hated, especially Ringo Starr. The song appears on their popular album Abbey Road. The Beatles loved to add different sounds while recording...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Taylor
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Jon Landau
Person
Tom Petty
Person
Dejan Petrović
wvli927.com

John Mellencamp Says Bruce Springsteen Made Him Work Harder

John Mellencamp spoke candidly about his relationship with Bruce Springsteen and their recent collaboration, which includes the pair's new duet, “Wasted Days.”. While chatting with SiriusXM’s E Street Radio, Mellancamp recalled the first time the two shared a stage back in the day: “In the '80s, I was playing down in Laguna Beach, (California). Bruce came up on stage with me and played 'Way Back Then.' I’ve played with a lot of people, but I always thought the one thing that I had going for me was on stage, that I had a certain charisma on stage and that, that's how we got over, because I wasn't afraid to make a fool of myself.”
MUSIC
arcamax.com

Bruce Springsteen's lyrics and harmonicas for sale

Bruce Springsteen's harmonicas and handwritten lyrics will be auctioned later this month. The 72-year-old singer's notes for 'Thunder Road', 'For You' and 'Night' will go under the hammer on 28 October via Bonhams, as will two mouth organs used on the original recordings of 'Thunder Road' and 'Johnny 99'. Bruce...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Music#Rock And Roll#The E Street Band#Poco
Middletown Press

Bruce Springsteen's Handwritten 'Thunder Road,' 'For You' Lyrics Headed to Auction

Handwritten lyrics to Bruce Springsteen’s Seventies classics “Thunder Road,” “For You,” and “Night,” along with the Hohner Marine Band “F” harmonica used on the original recording of Thunder Road,” are headed to the auction block via Bonhams. The sale will take place October 28th. The “Thunder Road” manuscript is written...
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
The Guardian

‘I saw something in Bruce Springsteen that nobody else saw’: the world according to Stevie Van Zandt

It is the middle of the 1980s, and Stevie Van Zandt, having departed the E Street Band and left Bruce Springsteen’s side, is pursuing a solo career. He has also parlayed decades of experience playing in bar bands into a new and unusual role: international activist and campaigner against injustice. And so he finds himself, in company with Jackson Browne, in Nicaragua, against which the US is waging a proxy war.
MUSIC
rockcellarmagazine.com

Steven Van Zandt Q&A: On New Memoir, ‘The Sopranos’ and the Inside Story of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Studio Sessions

Steven Van Zandt, better known as “Miami Steve” or “Little Steven,” is one of hardest working musicians in the music business and one of its most colorful characters. A Hall of Fame inductee as a member of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, talented producer (Springsteen, Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, Ronnie Spector, Gary U.S. Bonds, Darlene Love), acclaimed solo artist, impassioned activist, actor (The Sopranos/Lillyhammer), and seasoned musicologist/radio pioneer (Little Steven’s Underground Garage), he’s now added book author to his lofty list of accomplishments.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Dion – “Angel In The Alleyways” (Feat. Patti Scialfa & Bruce Springsteen)

Doo-wop champion Dion — yes, of “Runaround Sue” and “The Wanderer” fame — has spent the last half century being surprisingly prolific, from his 1959 debut with the Belmonts to his 1961 self-titled and all the way up to last year’s Blues With Friends, which memorably featured guest spots from Patti Scialfa and Bruce Springsteen (among others). Dion must’ve had a good time flipping through his rolodex (Jeff Beck, Paul Simon, and Van Morrison also showed up on Blues With Friends), because he’s prepping another collaborative effort, Stomping Ground, come November. Today, Dion’s got a new song (and video) featuring Scialfa and Springsteen called “Angel In The Alleyways.”
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Lindsey Buckingham joins Halsey for touching rendition of her song Darling

Hot on the heels of his new eponymous solo album, former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham joined alternative pop artist Halsey on stage on October 10, for a special rendition of her song Darling on SNL. The track features on her new album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Paul McCartney insists John Lennon to blame for Beatles split

Paul McCartney has been scapegoated as the man who split up The Beatles for decades. However, in a new interview, the legendary singer-songwriter claims that it was actually John Lennon who initiated that the band go their separate ways. For years before to the band's break up, the Fab Four...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy