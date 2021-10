Senior Yumi Imai and the H-K girls’ soccer squad went 2-1 on the week to boost their overall record to 5-4-1 for the year. (File photo by Kelley Fryer/The Source) The Haddam-Killingworth girls’ soccer team improved to 5-4-1 on the season after winning two of its three games last week. The Cougars earned wins over Platt Tech and Westbrook before taking a loss to Old Lyme in recent play.

HADDAM, CT ・ 6 DAYS AGO