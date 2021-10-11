Analog Rêverie On The Schmidt Analog Synthesizer

Transform your guitar or bass into an analog-flavored synth with the BOSS SY-200 music synthesizer. Designed with a small footprint that fits on a pedalboard, this accessory delivers analog-inspired polyphonic tones. It also features an expanded sound set, 128 memories for storing your musical creations, and more tone-shaping possibilities than before. Moreover, this music synthesizer includes 2 onboard footswitches for real-time performance control. Or expand your musical creativity with external footswitches, MIDI, and an expression pedal. Furthermore, the BOSS SY-200 doesn’t require any special pickup, so you can play rich, dynamic tonics with any guitar or bass. All the while, experience a latency-free performance to enhance your musical expression. Finally, you can even blend synth and normal guitar sounds using the level controls for a tailored result.
