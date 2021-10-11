CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Much cooler weather is lurking for the Tri-State!

WOWK
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinally, cooler air is closing in! Meteorologist Joe Fitzwater has the details on when it will be here.

www.wowktv.com

CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Stormy Evening Brings In Seasonal Temperatures For Early Next Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This Saturday morning will start warm with a breezy south wind, taking temperatures into the 80s in Philadelphia. Areas to the west and north will be cooler. Clouds will increase through the morning as a cold-front approaches. Showers and storms developing west to east through the late afternoon bring some concern; any storm that gains strength could make some damaging winds and/or an isolated tornado. After midnight, skies will clear up, and much colder air will come in with morning lows on Sunday in the 40s and low 50s. Daytime highs on Sunday will hover near 60. Fair weather clouds build in during the afternoon turning skies partly cloudy. The crisp fall-like conditions will last through Wednesday with a return to 70s by Thursday. TODAY: Warm and breezy, clouds increase, storms later today (Possible Severe). High 80 TONIGHT: Storms possible early, then clearing toward dawn and chilly. Low 53 SUNDAY: Sunny, chilly start, then turning partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 63 MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 64 TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonal. High 68
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Jacksonville Daily Progress

Cooler weather set to arrive Friday night

A cold front is expected to push through the Jacksonville area later today and this evening, and with its arrival will come cooler, more seasonable temps and a decrease in humidity, according to accuweather.com. By the time the Jacksonville Indians and Nacogdoches Golden Dragon kick off at 7:30 P.M. tonight...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: much cooler & less humid weather arrives for the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A beautiful fall-like weekend is ahead of us thanks to the strong cold front that passed through the overnight hours. We’re starting off feeling crisp in the 50s areawide. Temperatures into the afternoon hours today will actually be below normal in the lower 70s under mostly sunny skies. It will be breezy at times today on the wake of the cold front with northerly wind gusts around 20-30 MPH. Temperatures will take a dive overnight well into the 40s with clear and quiet conditions.
ENVIRONMENT
wcbi.com

Storms tonight then clear and much cooler weather this weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible tonight ahead of our next cold front. TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be strong with damaging winds. Overnight lows in the low-60s. SATURDAY: Sunny and cooler with highs in the upper-60s. Windy at times...
COLUMBUS, MS
WTVCFOX

Windy and much cooler Saturday

Temps will be much cooler today with highs only in the 60s. 50s in the mountains. BREEZY NW winds during the day. Wind gust up to 30mph. Mornings in the 40s are likely for most on Sunday AM! Sunshine for Sunday and in to next week with cooler fall temps hanging around. More 60s/70s and lows in the 40s/50s.
ENVIRONMENT
WTVC

Windy and much cooler Saturday

Temps will be much cooler today with highs only in the 60s. 50s in the mountains. BREEZY NW winds during the day. Wind gust up to 30mph. Mornings in the 40s are likely for most on Sunday AM! Sunshine for Sunday and in to next week with cooler fall temps hanging around. More 60s/70s and lows in the 40s/50s.
ENVIRONMENT
wtae.com

Much cooler with scattered showers Saturday in Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH — It will be a soggy start to the weekend in western Pennsylvania, as some wet weather remains on our doorstep. Click the video player above to watch the latest forecast. As this cold front approaches, and eventually passes by, not only will we get some showers but breezy...
PITTSBURGH, PA
KTLO

Get prepared for the cooler weather!

Technician’s On-Call 24/7, including weekends and holidays. Be prepared for the cooler weather, its right around the corner!. With their planned maintenance program you’ll receive 2 inspections throughout the year to make sure your unit is operating correctly. When you sign up for their maintenance program they will even change...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

WEEKEND WEATHER: Chance For Rain, Then Much Cooler

If you've been enjoying the above average temperatures over the past few days, you'll have a little bit longer to do so. A chance for scattered showers and even some thunderstorms are possible by early weekend, then expect more fall-like weather to arrive. You've also probably noticed how much shorter the days have become. We have only a few more weeks to go before the clocks are set back. Then it will be getting dark very early.
ENVIRONMENT
Brewton (AL) Weather Channel

Brewton Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Brewton: Saturday, October 16: Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Sunday, October 17: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Monday, October 18: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight;
BREWTON, AL
Purvis (MS) Weather Channel

Purvis Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Purvis: Saturday, October 16: Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Sunday, October 17: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Monday, October 18: Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Tuesday,
PURVIS, MS
Bellmawr (NJ) Weather Channel

Bellmawr Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bellmawr: Saturday, October 16: Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers overnight; Sunday, October 17: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Monday, October 18: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear
BELLMAWR, NJ

