CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

ALLEN WEST COVID

Brenham Banner-Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllen West, a Republican candidate for governor of Texas has announced he has pneumonia tied to COVID.

www.brenhambanner.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eyewitness News

Republican gubernatorial candidate Allen West says he has Covid-19

(CNN) -- Allen West, Republican candidate for governor of Texas, is being treated at Medical City Plano, he said Sunday on Twitter, a day after announcing he has pneumonia due to Covid-19. The former Florida congressman said that he and his wife Angela "underwent monoclonal antibody infusion therapy" Saturday at a Dallas emergency room. While Angela was released, West was sent to Medical City Plano due to what he described as concerns over pneumonia related to Covid. He also said he is awaiting results of a chest X-ray from earlier Sunday morning.
PLANO, TX
Washington Post

Allen West, Republican running for governor of Texas, hospitalized with covid-19

Allen West, a tea party firebrand who is seeking the Republican nomination in the Texas gubernatorial race, is in the hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus. West, a former Republican congressman from Florida, is unvaccinated. His diagnosis Saturday came days after he attended a crowded political fundraiser at a yacht club in Seabrook.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
CBS Atlanta

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Soon?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, and President Biden has instituted stronger efforts to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has made strong gains overall. But some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pneumonia#Republican#Covid
The Independent

Pro-impeachment lawmaker Adam Kinzinger admits he may have to quit over redistricting

Republican Rep Adam Kinzinger – one of Donald Trump’s most vocal critics in the GOP – says he will review “all of the options” after Illinois’ legislature released a map of new congressional districts that could put him at a disadvantage in getting re-elected.Mr Kinzinger, who has served six terms in the House, made the remarks after Illinois released a proposed map with 14 Democratic seats and three Republican seats, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. “Following the release of the new congressional maps for Illinois, my team and I will spend some time looking them over and reviewing all of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
New York Post

The week in whoppers: Nancy’s attack on the media, the NYT’s hit on Kyrsten Sinema and more

We say: That Washington Post headline Thursday paints Republicans as the bad guys in the supply-chain crisis, which has scores of ships — carrying 250,000 containers of merchandise — lined up waiting to be unloaded outside US ports, slowing deliveries and fueling inflation. As if President Biden bears no responsibility. Yet it was Biden and fellow Democrats who juiced up demand for new goods by injecting trillions into the economy. And at the same time they paid workers bonuses for not working. Nor did they act as the crisis built all year. And now they want to spend trillions more (much of it in borrowed money), further heating up demand. But, hey: The GOP has no right to “pounce.”
POLITICS
The Intercept

A Florida Anarchist Will Spend Years in Prison for Online Posts Prompted by Jan. 6 Riot

On Tuesday, a Florida judge sentenced Daniel Baker, an anti-fascist activist, to 44 months in federal prison for social media posts that called for armed defense against possible far-right attacks on the state’s Capitol in the wake of the January 6 riots. Baker, a 34-year-old yoga teacher and emergency medical technician trainee, had no previous criminal convictions and has already been held for 10 months of harsh pretrial detention, including seven months in solitary confinement. He never brought a weapon near a government building; he amassed no armed anti-fascist forces; he made no threats on a single individual.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

David Bossie: Biden-Fauci COVID suprise coming? Sinking poll numbers, crises may bring course correction

With all of the Biden-created crises worsening by the day, the president’s radical agenda stalled in Congress, and more daunting problems coming on the radar with no end in sight, Americans are facing a crisis of confidence not felt since the depressing days of stagflation and the Iranian hostage crisis during the administration of President Jimmy Carter in 1979 and 1980.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy