ALLEN WEST COVID

We say: That Washington Post headline Thursday paints Republicans as the bad guys in the supply-chain crisis, which has scores of ships — carrying 250,000 containers of merchandise — lined up waiting to be unloaded outside US ports, slowing deliveries and fueling inflation. As if President Biden bears no responsibility. Yet it was Biden and fellow Democrats who juiced up demand for new goods by injecting trillions into the economy. And at the same time they paid workers bonuses for not working. Nor did they act as the crisis built all year. And now they want to spend trillions more (much of it in borrowed money), further heating up demand. But, hey: The GOP has no right to “pounce.”

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO