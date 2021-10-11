'We all have a role in preventing bullying'
Jennifer Campbell was enjoying her Sunday afternoon at a local school football game when she noticed a group of girls approach two teens chatting easily nearby. Maybe it was her intuition as a mental health professional – Campbell is a licensed therapist who serves as Washington Health Systems Program Manager, Center for Mental Health and Wellbeing Inpatient and Outpatient Services – because her ears tuned into the conversation.www.heraldstandard.com
Comments / 0