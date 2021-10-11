CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Indian shares flat as TCS tumbles 6%

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

BENGALURU, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Indian shares were subdued early on Monday as gains in Reliance Industries were offset by weakness in IT stocks after Tata Consultancy Services reported September-quarter results.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.05% at 17,905.85, while the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.05% at 60,005.01 by 0352 GMT.

Nifty’s IT index tumbled more than 4% with Tata Consultancy Services leading losses with a 6% drop.

The IT major topped quarterly profit estimates but analysts said there were indications of moderating deal wins and margin pressure in future quarters.

On the other hand, Reliance Industries rose 1.2% after the Mukesh Ambani-led company said it would buy Norwegian-headquartered solar panel maker REC Solar Holdings for $771 million and an up to 40% stake in India’s Sterling and Wilson Solar.

Shares of Sterling and Wilson Solar rallied 14% early on Monday.

Meanwhile, Asian shares and U.S. stock futures inched higher on Monday as China’s blue chip index rose 1%, while high oil prices kept inflation worries intact.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Gold futures end lower, but post a modest gain for the week

Gold futures settled lower on Friday, pressured by strength in Treasury yields and U.S. benchmark stock indexes, but prices still saw a modest gain for the week, the strongest advance in six weeks. Gold gave back most of its gain for the week on Friday, "with investors choosing the racier equity markets over the haven asset," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets. The metal "remains stuck inside its existing ranges as investors wonder whether bond yields and the dollar will resume higher," with the Federal Reserve seen tapering its bond purchases program in mid-November or mid-December," he said. "Other investors will be happy to buy the dips as the metal is considered to be a good hedge against inflation." December gold declined by $29.60, or nearly 1.7%, to settle at $1,768.30 an ounce. Prices based on the most-active contract rose 0.6% for the week, the biggest weekly rise since the week ended Sept. 3, FactSet data show.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why Corsair Gaming Shares Are Tumbling Today

Corsair Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: CRSR) is trading lower Friday after the company issued preliminary third-quarter financial results and issued guidance below estimates. Corsair Gaming said it expects third-quarter net revenue to be approximately $391 million, versus the estimate of $484.11 million. The company cut its full-year 2021 revenue guidance from a range of $1.9 billion to $2.1 billion to a range of $1.825 billion to $1.925 billion.
STOCKS
Reuters

Australia shares set to open higher; NZ flat

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to rise on Thursday, likely helped by gains in domestic gold and technology stocks on the back of firm bullion prices and Wall Street ending higher overnight led by gains in big growth stocks and tech-heavy Nasdaq. The local share price index futures rose 0.7%, a 9.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark dipped 0.1% on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% to 13,044.2 in early trade. (Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mukesh Ambani
theedgemarkets.com

IT stocks lift Indian shares to record highs

BENGALURU (Oct 14): Indian shares were at record highs on Thursday and on course to finish the holiday-shortened week around 2% higher, powered by gains in technology stocks following upbeat results from top firms Infosys and Wipro. The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.67% at 18,283.65, while the S&P...
STOCKS
Reuters

Australian shares flat as miners, banks negate gains in gold stocks

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares held steady on Wednesday after two straight sessions of falls, as gains in gold stocks countered losses in heavyweight miners and financials. The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.04% to 7,283.7 by 0024 GMT after a 0.3% dip on Tuesday. Wall Street closed lower overnight...
BUSINESS
Reuters

LVMH shares flat after its Q3 revenues

PARIS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Shares in LVMH (LVMH.PA) were flat in early trading on Wednesday after the French luxury giant posted a strong rise in sales in its fashion and leather goods division in the third quarter. LVMH, whose luxury products span Moët & Chandon champagne and Bulgari timepieces,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tcs#Indian#Reliance Industries#Bengaluru#Tata Consultancy Services#Nse Nifty#The S P Bse Sensex#Norwegian#Rec Solar Holdings#Wilson Solar#Sterling#Asian
Reuters

Indian shares close at record highs as Tata Motors soars on EV plans

BENGALURU, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Indian shares settled at all-time highs on Wednesday, as Tata Motors soared on plans to boost electric-vehicle investments, with easing domestic inflation and the recommendation of an emergency nod for a COVID-19 vaccine for kids aiding sentiment. The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) ended up...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Curse of Asos strikes again as profit forecast and share price tumble

So much for the idea that lockdown shopping habits had permanently propelled the profits of online specialists into a new stratosphere. Asos, after a knockout year of £194m of pre-exceptional profits, says it will fall back to £110m-£140m next time, several rungs below City forecasts. Nick Beighton, the chief executive,...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

European stocks flat as commodity shares offset earnings jitters

(Reuters) – European stocks kicked off the week’s trading nearly flat on Monday as surging commodity prices supported oil and mining shares, but nerves around inflation and the upcoming earnings season weighed on sentiment. The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.02% in early trading, with travel & leisure falling the...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Reuters

Indian shares extend gains as cenbank leaves rates unchanged

BENGALURU, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Indian shares extended gains on Friday after the central bank kept key interest rates unchanged as expected, while traders waited for its commentary about liquidity normalisation. At 0438 GMT, the NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.66% at 17,906 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Indian shares end higher as auto stocks drive gains

BENGALURU, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares settled higher on Thursday, boosted by a rally in auto stocks after Tata Motors soared 14%, while jewellery maker Titan Company touched a record high as it indicated a strong demand recovery in the second quarter. The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) ended...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Indian shares rise, Titan surges nearly 10% on strong recovery

BENGALURU, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares surged early on Thursday, driven by a near 10% gain in Titan Company after it indicated a strong recovery in demand in the second quarter, while Reliance Industries rose after its retail arm said it would launch 7-Eleven stores in India. The NSE...
RETAIL
Reuters

Indian shares slide on inflation concerns; metals decline the most

BENGALURU, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares slid on Wednesday as stocks across the board gave up gains and investor sentiment around the globe soured over sky-high oil prices, which stoked worries about rising inflation. The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.99% lower at 17,646, while the S&P BSE Sensex...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Indian shares extend gains to a third day, ONGC rallies

BENGALURU, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares extended gains to a third session on Wednesday, boosted by energy stocks, and Oil and Natural Gas Corp surged over 5% as oil prices peaked to multi-year highs. The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.19% to 17,857.65, while the S&P BSE Sensex was...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

202K+
Followers
223K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy