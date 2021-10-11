Wind Advisory issued for Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 23:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley; Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Isolated gusts to 60 mph are possible tonight. * WHERE...Santa Monica Mountains and Santa Clarita Valley. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.