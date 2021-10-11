Wind Advisory issued for Ventura County Coast by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-11 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-11 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ventura County Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * WHERE...Ventura County Coast. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.alerts.weather.gov
