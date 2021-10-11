High Wind Warning issued for Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range; Ventura County Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult and high profile vehicles can be blown over. Roadways that may be affected gusty winds include Highway 33 in Ventura County as well as Interstate 5 and Highway 14 in Los Angeles County.