Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 04:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-11 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, North winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph. For the Wind Advisory, North winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Mountains. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 11 AM this morning to 3 AM PDT Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 11 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways that could be affected include Highways 101, 154 and 192...as well as the Gaviota and San Marcos Passes.