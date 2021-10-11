Wind Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Central Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-11 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast; Santa Ynez Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County Central Coast and Santa Ynez Valley. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Blowing sand and dust may reduce visibility.