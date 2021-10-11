High Wind Warning issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-11 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being around trees. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Plan for extra time to defrost vehicle windshields. Target Area: Antelope Valley HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, northwest winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 31 degrees will result in frost formation, mainly east of Highway 14. For the Freeze Watch, sub- freezing temperatures 28-32 degrees are possible. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 11 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT this evening. For the Frost Advisory, from 2 AM to 9 AM PDT Tuesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. This includes Highways 14 and 138, especially near the foothills. Areas of blowing dust can suddenly and dangerously reduce visibilities to near zero. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.