Wind Advisory issued for Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cuyama Valley; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys; San Luis Obispo County Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 6 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest to north winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys and Mountains, and the Cuyama Valley. * WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 6 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.