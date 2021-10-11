High Wind Warning issued for Santa Barbara County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways that could be affected include Highways 101, 154 and 192...as well as the Gaviota and San Marcos Passes.