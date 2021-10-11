Wind Advisory issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-11 23:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley; Ventura County Coastal Valleys; Ventura County Interior Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Ventura County Valleys, Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, San Fernando and San Gabriel Valleys. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.alerts.weather.gov
