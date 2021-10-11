CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

High Wind Warning issued for San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-11 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid around trees and branches. Target Area: San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands; Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph. * WHERE...San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands and Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines.

