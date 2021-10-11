CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ground Rule Trouble: Red Sox bounce Rays in 13 on odd call

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 5 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — Kevin Kiermaier’s line drive sailed over right fielder Hunter Renfroe’s head and bounced off the short wall in front of the Boston bullpen and back onto the warning track. It ricocheted off Renfroe and into the air. The Red Sox right fielder waved at it desperately --...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez jokes why things didn’t work out with Jennifer Lopez (or anyone else)

The internet never forgets. Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has been covering the 2021 MLB playoffs by resuming his role as a studio analyst for FOX Sports. Last week, Rodriguez was analyzing the American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays with David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt. The gang was discussing a video clip from Game 1, when the Rays were seen eating popcorn in the dugout during the seventh inning of their 5-0 win.
985thesportshub.com

Rays Overrated? // Red Sox-Rays Betting Odds // Today’s Takeaways – 10/7 (Hour 4)

(0:00) Zolak & Bertrand start the fourth hour with calls on the Rays possibly being overrated, the Red Sox lineup, and Eduardo Rodriguez home/road splits. (10:45) We dive into some of the betting odds for the Red Sox-Rays series in the ALDS and whether the Red Sox will wear their Boston Marathon uniforms on Monday.
clnsmedia.com

BetOnline.ag – ALDS Red Sox vs. Rays Game Three Odds, Preview, & Prediction

Rays: (-155) Runline: Red Sox -1.5 (+175)/ Rays +1.5 (-205) Despite not getting the start they wanted from Chris Sale on Friday, the Red Sox were still able get guys across the plate and put together a convincing win. Sale only put together one inning before being pulled for reliever...
dallassun.com

After obscure double ruling, Red Sox on verge of eliminating Rays

BOSTON -- One swing and a timely bounce has put the Boston Red Sox on the verge of winning their American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays heading into Game 4 of the best-of-five series on Monday night. Christian Vazquez hit a walk-off two-run home run in the...
FOX Sports

MLB odds: How to bet Rays vs. Red Sox, picks, point spread, more

The Tampa Bay Rays were the best team in the American League during the regular season, the only club in the AL to win 100 games. Now the Boston Red Sox have them one loss away from calling it a season. After dropping the opener in the best-of-five American League...
Lowell Sun

Red Sox use odd call, Vazquez homer to top Rays

BOSTON (AP) — Kevin Kiermaier’s line drive sailed over right fielder Hunter Renfroe’s head and bounced off the short wall in front of the Boston bullpen and back onto the warning track. It ricocheted off Renfroe and into the air. The Red Sox right fielder waved at it desperately —...
chatsports.com

Bizarre Ground-Rule Double Prevents Rays From Scoring Go-Ahead Run vs. Red Sox

Through three games, the American League Division Series between the Rays and Red Sox has been marked by quirky ballpark oddities. Thursday's Game 1 featured a home run by Nelson Cruz that clanged off the catwalk as Tampa Bay won 5-0. Game 3 on Sunday night saw Fenway Park's odd dimensions enter the fray, this time in much more consequential—and controversial—fashion.
Over the Monster

Red Sox vs. Rays Game 4 lineups: Bounce ‘em out!

The Red Sox look to advance to the ALCS after a wild Sunday victory over Tampa Bay when they take on the Rays tonight behind Eduardo Rodriguez (7:07 p.m., FS1). HOOOOO BOOOOOY that was something, wasn’t it? A blown lead, a fortuitous and a (naturally) well-timed Christian Vázquez homer have put the Sox on the precipice of advancing at the expense of the first-place Rays, who figure to be frothing mad heading into tonight’s game. With both bullpens taxed, the Rays will turn to Collin McHugh to open things up and sort of string it together after that, while the Sox will hope E-Rod can pull a vintage #Ed performance out when they need it the most. After his relative dud Game 1, you could argue he’s due, and if he’s on his way out of Boston after this year, this is his chance to make himself a bona fide legend before switching jerseys.
