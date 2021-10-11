Sobotka Charges from Deep to Win Chevy Performance 75

Myatt Snider and the No. 2 TaxSlayer Chevrolet Team Fight Hard at The Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL to Earn Top-10 Finish. “We had a strategy of staying aggressive to gain as many points as possible in the TaxSlayer Chevrolet today, but also being smooth and taking care of our equipment so that we could advance to the next round in the NASCAR Playoffs. We came close. We ended up 15 points shy of advancing. We started the race with a loose-handling Chevy but adjustments during pit stops really helped, and we were in position to earn much-needed stage points at the end of Stage 2. At the start of the final stage, I misinterpreted the rule for restarts and pulled out of line too early. We were issued a pass-through penalty that ultimately set us back and made us come from behind. I was just trying to get all I could. My crew chief, Andy Street, made a great call to take four tires at the end and give us a fighting chance. We raced our way up to eighth, but it just wasn’t enough to advance in the NASCAR Playoffs. I’m really proud of everybody from RCR and ECR. We have something to build off, and a lot of good notes for next season. I’ve learned a lot this year in the No. 2 Chevy."

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO