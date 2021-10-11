CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Sobotka Charges from Deep to Win Chevy Performance 75

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 5 days ago

It’s a special feeling to stand in Oswego Speedway Victory Lane at NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week for the first time. It’s even more special knowing you drove from 19th on the starting grid to get there. Zach Sobotka did just that on Sunday afternoon, wheeling his #38 DIRTcar...

centralnewyorkmotorsports.com

Tuttle Denies Sobotka Slide Job for Hurricane Harvey 30 Win at Brewerton

BREWERTON, NY – Escaping the clutches of lapped traffic with five laps to go, Cameron Tuttle had a comfortable lead, but was unaware of the furious drive coming from behind him. Zach Sobotka, the 2021 Brewerton Speedway Sportsman Modified track champion from Parish, NY, cleared the pack of slower traffic...
BREWERTON, NY
Speedway Digest

Martin Doubek conquers the win a Circuit Zolder after a wild three-way battle

Circuit Zolder in Belgium is becoming Martin Doubek’s favorite track on the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series schedule. The Czech won EuroNASCAR 2 Round 10 after a thrilling three-way battle with his teammate and pole setter Tobias Dauenhauer and Saturday’s race winner Naveh Talor. The Hendriks Motorsport driver made the decisive move on lap 12 and took the lead from Dauenhauer. Afterwards, Doubek fended off all attacks by his chasers to score season win number four, the same as his German teammate. The two will enter the October 30-31 Finals very close to each other on top of the points standings.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Moore Rebounds From Incident At Roseville

Bill McAnally Racing drivers Cole Moore and Jesse Love were in contention for the win at All American Speedway on Saturday night before getting caught up in the rough-and-tumble short track action that dominated the NAPA AutoCare 150 presented by Berco Redwood and kept the sold-out crowd of fans on their feet.
MOTORSPORTS
Tuscaloosa News

Paul W. Bryant wins third in a row, overcoming 5-TD performance from Brookwood's CJ Cummins

BROOKWOOD — The rushing attacks showed out as Paul W> Bryant beat Brookwood on Friday night, 43-40. It was a shootout from the beginning, with the teams combining for 32 points in the first quarter alone and 47 by halftime. Bryant took a two-score lead into the fourth, but Brookwood managed to nearly erase it. Ultimately, Brookwood came up short of completing its fourth-quarter comeback, turning the ball over on downs in Bryant territory.
BROOKWOOD, AL
Speedway Digest

DGR ARCA Menards Series West Race Recap: All American Speedway

Taylor Gray qualified third for the 150-lap main event at All American Speedway. He was running in fifth when the first caution of the race was displayed on lap 16. Two more cautions on laps 26 and 40 saw the Ripper Coffee Fusion restart from fifth and then fourth. Gray cleared into the bottom lane on lap 47 and received a tap to the bumper entering the corner which upset the car and sent him spinning around. After the spin, he was hit by two cars and sustained heavy damage.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Donington Park BTCC: Stunning Ingram charges from 11th to win

With the success ballast off, Ingram carved his way through the pack and passed first-race winner Gordon Shedden’s Team Dynamics Honda Civic Type R with six laps remaining to take the lead. After a storming start, Ingram took advantage of a failed bid by Ash Sutton to pass Colin Turkington...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsports
Sports
Speedway Digest

RCR NXS Post Race Report - Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

Myatt Snider and the No. 2 TaxSlayer Chevrolet Team Fight Hard at The Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL to Earn Top-10 Finish. “We had a strategy of staying aggressive to gain as many points as possible in the TaxSlayer Chevrolet today, but also being smooth and taking care of our equipment so that we could advance to the next round in the NASCAR Playoffs. We came close. We ended up 15 points shy of advancing. We started the race with a loose-handling Chevy but adjustments during pit stops really helped, and we were in position to earn much-needed stage points at the end of Stage 2. At the start of the final stage, I misinterpreted the rule for restarts and pulled out of line too early. We were issued a pass-through penalty that ultimately set us back and made us come from behind. I was just trying to get all I could. My crew chief, Andy Street, made a great call to take four tires at the end and give us a fighting chance. We raced our way up to eighth, but it just wasn’t enough to advance in the NASCAR Playoffs. I’m really proud of everybody from RCR and ECR. We have something to build off, and a lot of good notes for next season. I’ve learned a lot this year in the No. 2 Chevy."
CHARLOTTE, NC
Speedway Digest

Doran Racing's Swanson Wins Race and Championship

As has been the case many times in the past in sports car racing, Lebanon, Ohio’s Doran Racing played a major role in motorsports history Sunday afternoon. This time it was USAC Silver Crown action instead of sports car racing, and the setting was the half-mile asphalt oval of Toledo Speedway instead of a road course. But history was made as Kody Swanson led all 100 laps of the USAC Silver Crown season finale in the Doran Racing No. 77 to earn an unprecedented sixth series drivers’ championship and stretch his career series win streak to a record 34.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Bridget Burgess Persists at All American Speedway

The ARCA Menards West Series headed to All American Speedway in Roseville CA just outside of Sacramento this past weekend, as the feature race for a jammed packed evening of entertainment. The BMI Racing team unloaded the HMH Construction Chevrolet SS, cleared tech and prepared for the hour and 15-minute...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

MHR/BMR To Field Chevrolets Beginning In 2022

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing announced today that the team will align with Chevrolet and field Chevrolet Silverados full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series beginning in 2022. In addition to MHR competing in Chevrolets in the Camping World Truck Series, Bill McAnally Racing will also field Chevrolets in the ARCA Menards...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Hill Earns 18th-Place Run at the ROVAL

Austin Hill earned an 18th-place finish on Saturday afternoon at the Charlotte Motor Speedway (CMS) ROVAL in his fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series start of the season. The driver of the No. 61 AISIN Toyota Supra started 40th, dead last on the grid, to capture his best career NXS road course finish in three starts.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Speedway Digest

Herbst Finishes 34th at the Roval

Race Winner: A.J. Allmendinger of Kaulig Racing (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Daniel Hemric of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 2 Winner: Daniel Hemric of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Overview:. Bad luck found Riley Herbst and the No. 98 Monster Energy team again as a mechanical issue took them out the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Speedway Digest

DiBenedetto Overcomes Early Issues To Finish Sixth

Matt DiBenedetto and the No. 21 Menards/Duracell team extended their streak of strong road-course runs with a sixth-place finish in Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. DiBenedetto and the Menards/Duracell team recovered from an early race setback to work their way into the top 10 and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

