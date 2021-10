The NASCAR Next Gen car will debut for the 2022 Cup season. Complications have beset the two-year development of the new race car. First, a routine NASCAR Next Gen crash test at Talleda was rumored to be a disaster. Then, NASCAR refused to share safety information with drivers. But the NASCAR engineers have been tinkering on the Next Gen car. Officials used some interesting techniques to improve the car’s crumple zones ahead of a 21-team mid-October test at the Charlotte Roval.

