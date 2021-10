Back in the Wheelhouse … Austin Hill wraps up HRE’s six-race NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) schedule on Saturday afternoon at Texas Motor Speedway (TMS). The driver of the No. 61 Toyota Tsusho Toyota Supra has made his last two NXS starts on road courses but returns to his wheelhouse on a 1.5-mile speedway in “No Limits, Texas”. Hill captured his best-career NXS finish at a 1.5-mile venue last season at Kansas Speedway with a fifth-place finish and has scored 11 consecutive top-10 finishes on 1.5-mile tracks in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. The Winston, Ga. native and crew chief Dave McCarty look to close out HRE’s NXS schedule on a high note and capture the team’s third top-10 finish this season.

