Georgia State

Personal Injury Attorney in Clarkesville GA Explains What Personal Injury Victims Can Do After Being Injured

By Patricia Pahl
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePersonal Injury Attorney in Clarkesville GA Explains What Personal Injury Victims Can Do After Being Injured. Oliver & Weidner LLC, a personal injury law firm, has explained what a person needs to do after getting injured as a result of the negligent action of another person or entity in Clarkesville, GA. A personal injury may result from various situations, including: medical malpractice; defective equipment; unsafe medications; slip and fall; animal attacks; work-related injuries; vehicle or pedestrian accidents; nursing home abuse; unsafe premises security; birth related injuries; and more. These situations may result into minor injuries or life-threatening conditions. Under such circumstances, the injured person can seek compensation under the law.

goodmenproject.com

What Kind of Lawyer Do I Need For Medical Malpractice and Personal Injuries?

— This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide legal advice. Individuals and their families can suffer long-term consequences after being engaged in a vehicle accident, especially when the at-fault person illegally flees the accident scene without reporting their details. Medical bills, lost wages from missed work, pain, and property damage are common problems for injured individuals and their families.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Law.com

Personal Injury Attorney Joins Kimmel Carter

Kimmel Carter brought on personal injury attorney Amanda Dobies, according to an announcement from the firm. Dobies has six years of experience representing individuals and families in personal injury cases. She previously represented insureds in the litigation process while working as staff counsel for an insurance company.
LAW
chartattack.com

9 Reasons to Consider a Personal Injury Lawyer

When you’re hurt and unable to work, whether due to a slip and fall, car accident, or medical malpractice, it will be vital for you to hire a personal injury lawyer. There are many factors to consider after the incident, and doing it all alone can feel insurmountable. Read on...
HEALTH INSURANCE
itechpost.com

A Guide to Personal Injury Laws In Missouri

Personal injury is a broad area of the law, also called tort law. In tort law, someone who is injured can file a civil lawsuit. The legal remedy for the injuries and harm they suffer is known as damages. An Overview of Personal Injury Law. The personal injury system is...
MISSOURI STATE
Georgia State
Clarkesville, GA
Georgia Government
csufresno.edu

Lawyer Jeremy Diamond: Fighting for Personal Injury Victims Rights

An accident at work or on the road can cause irreparable damages to victims. In addition, personal injury victims can suffer mental and emotional trauma from the experience. Jeremy Diamond is helping personal injury victims by providing outstanding legal services. His commitment to helping people makes him a champion for personal injury victims.
LAW
Law.com

Hall Booth Smith Removes Personal Injury Lawsuit Against Werner Enterprises

Counsel at Hall Booth Smith on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Werner Enterprises, a trucking and logistics provider, and other defendants to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Broderick Law Group and The Taylor Law Firm on behalf of Chandra and Starkim Jackman. The case is 1:21-cv-04019, Jackman v. De Leon et al.
LAW
thekatynews.com

Understanding How A Personal Injury Claim Works

Personal injury is a common law concept which basically refers to an area of tort law. An accident, illness, or other incident may cause injuries, but only when the victim seeks compensation from the wrongdoer will it be considered a personal injury claim. In order to make sure you’re appropriately compensated for your personal injury, it’s important to understand how a personal injury claim works.
Law.com

Drew Eckl & Farnham Removes Personal Injury Lawsuit Against Walmart

Lawyers at Drew Eckl & Farnham on Thursday removed a lawsuit against McLane Company Inc. and Scott L. Sanders to Georgia Southern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Carroll J. Robinson. The case is 2:21-cv-00090, Robinson v. Sanders et al.
LAW
#Personal Injury#Traffic Accident#Health And Welfare#Civil Litigation#Dui#Oliver Weidner Llc
artofhealthyliving.com

How Long Do Personal Injury Claims Take To Settle?

Being injured in a car accident, a slip and fall, or by any other accident that was not your fault, may have entirely disrupted your life. Suddenly, your whole focus has turned towards recovering your health, and you may be struggling to perform activities that you used to do before the accident. You may also have lost your job or, even if you still have a job, you may not have gotten paid since you have not been able to go back to work since you were injured.
menifee247.com

Robert Karwin will assist you in personal injury cases

Recovering from an injury can be traumatic enough without having to worry about recovering compensation. You can trust local attorney Robert Karwin to handle your personal injury case.
addisonmagazine.com

Frenkel & Frenkel Nominated for Favorite Personal Injury Law Firm

Congratulations to Corridor-based Frenkel & Frenkel for being nominated for Addison – The Guide’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards for Favorite Personal Injury Law Firm. The lawyers have also been named to several top lawyers lists in other local publications due to their expertise handling exclusively serious personal injury cases, with a focus on commercial/18-wheeler wrecks.
ADDISON, TX
Law
Politics
Traffic Accidents
Law.com

Fain, Major & Brennan Removes Personal Injury Lawsuit Against Publix

Counsel at Fain, Major & Brennan on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Publix Super Markets to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Ward Law Office on behalf of Linda E. Tolbert. The case is 1:21-cv-04165, Tolbert v. Publix Super Markets Inc. This suit was surfaced...
LAW
audacy.com

Gunshot victim dies after succumbing to injuries

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating a homicide after a victim died from injuries suffered in a shooting in late September. The victim has now been identified as 55 year old, Larry D Green of Greenville. Deputies responded to a reported shooting on Mauldin Road just after 1AM...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
CBS Tampa

13 Workers Arrested For Workers’ Compensation Fraud And Unlicensed Contractor Operation

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–On October 12,13 and 14, 2021, The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Division of Investigative and Forensic Services with the Florida Department of Financial Services, the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, Manatee County Code Enforcement, and the National Insurance Crime Bureau conducted a joint Workers’ Compensation Fraud/ Unlicensed Contractor operation. The purpose of the operation was to address unlicensed contractors who are working without the required contractor license and engaging in construction class work without the required workers’ compensation insurance exemptions. In total, thirteen offenders were arrested for Failure to Obtain Workers Compensation Coverage and Unlicensed Contracting. Jake Gratkowski (DOB: 3/9/1993) Oved Otachy (DOB: 3/1/1974) Robert Pinas (DOB: 6/16/1990) Carlos Pena (DOB: 3/22/1978) Harold Leventry (DOB: 8/4/1958) Loren Leonard (DOB: 5/6/1974) Robert Edwards (DOB: 11/6/1981) John Small (DOB: 11/5/1947) Jonathan Pipes (DOB: 2/19/1984) Andrei Razmeritsa (DOB: 12/28/1982) Earl Brown (DOB: 7/1/1974) David Lamothe (DOB: 10/11/1941) Junio Goncalves-Fonseca (DOB: 6/20/1980)
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
seattlerefined.com

How an attorney can help you in a personal injury case

If you've been injured and someone else was at fault, you can be compensated for the cost of your medical care and other damages. In simple cases with minor injuries, the at-fault person's insurance company may offer a quick and fair settlement to pay your medical bills and lost wages. However, when your case is complex, your bills are high, or your recovery is lengthy, the process quickly gets complicated.
SEATTLE, WA
Law.com

Drew Eckl & Farnham Removes Personal Injury Lawsuit Against Walmart

Drew Eckl & Farnham on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Walmart to Georgia Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Roden Law Firm on behalf of David C. Orne in 4:21-cv-00283, Orne v. Wal-Mart Stores East LP. This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar, a source...
LAW

