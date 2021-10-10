These Great Marketing Tips Will Help You Get Your Business Noticed

Personalization is the key to onboarding customers in today’s hyper-virtual and almost exclusively digital world. From social media to websites, customers prefer messaging, and they like it, even more, when that messaging is tailored to them. In fact, research shows that 80% of consumers are more likely to purchase when the experience they have — or are having — is personalized. It can be attributed to how much time consumers spend on digital and social channels, browsing from their phones and in a more intimate setting. They expect buying experiences to be relevant, instant, effortless, and empathetic to their needs.

