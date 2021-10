While OnePlus has confirmed that it won’t launch a ‘T’ variant of its flagship OnePlus 9 models this year, it is still planning to launch a successor to the OnePlus 9R. The upcoming device, aptly named OnePlus 9RT, will likely be a minor upgrade over its predecessor. Previous leaks suggest that it will be the first phone from the company to launch with OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box. While the company is yet to reveal any information about the device, it has now confirmed that it will launch it in China on October 13.

