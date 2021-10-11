CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chippewa Falls, WI

Democratic research analyzes party's losses in Midwest

By Chris Vetter Leader-Telegram staff
Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram
 5 days ago

CHIPPEWA FALLS — New research by a Democratic Party strategist shows that the party is losing voters in mid-sized communities across the Midwest, particularly in towns with numerous manufacturing or union job losses, and in cities that saw a decline in health care.

The report, compiled by Iowa-based Democratic strategist and researcher Richard J. Martin, was shared last week with the New York Times. Martin’s data in the 82-page report titled “Factory Towns” specifically notes the losses in cities like Chippewa Falls, or in Bay City, Mich.

Rich Postlewaite, UW-Stout political science professor and former Democratic candidate for the state Assembly, wasn’t surprised about the findings of the study.

“Some of that is the overall theme that you have to pick a party,” Postlewaite said Friday. “Small-town folks have always felt left out of the political process. And that is particularly true in factory towns that are blue collar and have unions. It’s fairly typical of the way things are moving.”

Nationally, Democratic gains in recent years have been in large metropolitan areas, but are offset by losses in rural areas, particularly in the Midwest, the study finds. The Democratic losses were the fastest between 2012 and 2020, and the report links the party’s decline in the region to the election of Donald Trump in 2016.

“We cannot elect Democrats from the top down the ballot, let alone protect our ruling majorities, if we don’t address these losses,” Martin warned his party in his report. “If things continue to get worse for us in the small and medium working class counties, we can give up all hope of winning the battleground states of the industrial heart.”

Calling these communities “factory towns,” Martin separates them into mid-sized counties anchored around towns of 35,000 or more and smaller counties that rely on manufacturing.

Postlewaite wasn’t surprised how the report tied the party’s losses to cities with blue-collar jobs.

“These factories have changed with the times,” Postlewaite said. “I can see the trend; I can see what the research is coming up with.”

Chippewa Falls last had a Democratic representative in the state Assembly in 1997, when Michael Wilder was replaced by Republican Tom Sykora. The northwest corner of the state used to be heavily Democratic on a national level; U.S. Rep. David Obey, a Democrat, held his seat in Congress from 1969 until he retired in 2011. However, the seat has since been held by two Republicans: Sean Duffy and Tom Tiffany.

Brian Westrate, treasurer for the Republican Party of Wisconsin, also wasn’t surprised by the conclusions of the study. He said he just went on a hunting trip with a friend who supported Bill Clinton’s presidency. Westrate described his friend as “a union guy.”

“In his garage, he not only has a Trump 2020 flag, but a Trump 2024 flag,” Westrate said.

Westrate added: “The Democrats have lost the farmer-labor part; they’ve lost that base.”

Westrate contends the Republican Party has drifted towards the center politically and has become more open to blue-collar workers.

“The Democrats have gone at warp speed to the left,” Westrate contends. “They’ve left behind the middle class, hard-working base. And that is where the lost good, hard-working Americans in the Midwest.”

The study surveyed ten states in the Great Lakes region, along with Missouri and Iowa. He determined that Democrats lost 557,000 votes in heavily rural areas from the 2012 election to 2020.

Martin’s report notes those states have lost 1.3 million manufacturing jobs since 2000, and those losses also are damaging to Democrats.

Nine of the 10 states included in the survey accounted for 93 percent of the loss of union members nationwide over the past two decades. And in the past 10 years alone, these states have lost 10% of their union membership, an average three times the national average.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

FDA advisory group recommends 2nd J&J shot

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted Friday to recommend a second Johnson & Johnson shot for emergency use authorization. The vote in favor was unanimous, with panel members citing the need to supplement protection in people who were vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson shot. The decision will...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Missouri State
City
Chippewa Falls, WI
Chippewa Falls, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
CNN

Netflix fired an employee who leaked information about Dave Chappelle's special

New York (CNN) — Netflix fired an employee for sharing "confidential, commercially sensitive information" outside of the company about Dave Chappelle's controversial stand-up special "The Closer," the company confirmed to CNN on Saturday. The employee leaked the information to Bloomberg, which published it in an article on Wednesday. The unidentified...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Duffy
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Tom Tiffany
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE
Leader-Telegram

Leader-Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
2K+
Followers
208
Post
584K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Leader-Telegram

Comments / 0

Community Policy