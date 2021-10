Evan Blass has leaked the OnePlus 9RT, the successor to the six-month-old OnePlus 9R. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has hinted at the device's release, too. Pete Lau has hinted that OnePlus will announce something about a new 'T' smartphone tomorrow. Presumably a China-only announcement for the time being, Gizmochina believes that OnePlus will only confirm the device's launch date, rather than unveiling the device itself. However, Weibo has revealed the device to be the OnePlus 9RT, which has already appeared on Geekbench.

