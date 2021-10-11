CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Burkina to open trial of alleged killers of left-wing idol Sankara

By Sophie RAMIS, Fabrice COFFRINI, DOMINIQUE FAGET
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qjwL0_0cNLZ2nR00
Former president Blaise Compaore is one of 14 men accused of assassinating Burkina Faso's revolutionary hero, Thomas Sankara /AFP/File

The trial of 14 men, including a former president, was set to begin in Burkina Faso on Monday over the assassination of the country's revered revolutionary leader Thomas Sankara 34 years ago.

The slaying of Sankara, an icon of pan-Africanism, has for years cast a dark shadow over the poor Sahel state, fuelling its reputation for turbulence and bloodshed.

Sankara and 12 others were riddled with bullets by a hit squad in October 1987 during a putsch that brought his friend and comrade-in-arms Blaise Compaore to power.

Compaore ruled the country for the next 27 years before being deposed by a popular uprising and fleeing to neighbouring Ivory Coast, which granted him citizenship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40OYIz_0cNLZ2nR00
Burkina Faso /AFP

He and his former right-hand man, General Gilbert Diendere, who once headed the elite Presidential Security Regiment, face charges of complicity in murder, harming state security and complicity in the concealment of corpses.

Compaore, who has always rejected suspicions that he orchestrated the killing, will be tried in absentia by the military court in the capital Ouagadougou.

His lawyers last week announced he would not be attending a "political trial" flawed by irregularities, and insisted he enjoyed immunity as a former head of state.

Diendere, 61, is already serving a 20-year sentence for masterminding a plot in 2015 against the transitional government that followed Compaore's ouster.

Another prominent figure among the accused is Hyacinthe Kafando, a former chief warrant officer in Compaore's presidential guard, who is accused of leading the hit squad. He is on the run.

A young army captain and Marxist-Leninist, Sankara came to power in a coup in 1983 aged just 33.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3POJS3_0cNLZ2nR00
Sankara, a devoted pan-Africanist, remains a revered figure in left-wing circles /AFP/File

He tossed out the country's name of Upper Volta, a legacy of the French colonial era, and renamed it Burkina Faso, which means "the land of honest men".

He pushed ahead with a socialist agenda of nationalisations and banned female genital mutilation, polygamy and forced marriages.

Like Ghana's former leader Jerry Rawlings, he became an idol in left-wing circles in Africa, lauded for his radical policies and defiance of the big powers.

Burkina Faso has long been burdened by silence over the assassination -- during Compaore's long time in office, the subject was taboo -- and many are angry that the killers have gone unpunished.

"The trial will mark the end to all the lying -- we will get a form of truth. But the trial will not be able to restore our dream," Halouna Traore, a comrade of Sankara and survivor of the putsch, said in a TV interview.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Trial starts 34 years after Burkina Faso leader Sankara's assassination

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- The trial started Monday over the assassination of Burkina Faso's revered revolutionary leader Thomas Sankara 34 years ago. Fourteen men will go to trial, accused of complicity in killing the revered leader of Burkina Faso at age 37, known as "Africa's Che Guevara," during a coup on October 15, 1987, the BBC reported.
AFRICA
The Independent

In Nigeria’s troubled northwest, phone blockades hurt locals

Mobile phones have been lifelines for residents of northwestern Nigeria who have relied on warning calls to escape escalating bandit attacks.But recent blockades on mobile telecommunications by authorities have left many rural people cut off and more vulnerable, say residents. The bandits — armed groups who plunder villages and often kidnap, rape and kill — are increasing their attacks in Nigeria's northwestern and central states. At least 2,500 people were killed in the first half of 2021 in the northwest and central regions, according to the US Council on Foreign Relations, which collates daily media reports on such attacks....
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Sankara
Person
Jerry Rawlings
WGNO

Bow-and-arrow killings appear act of terror, Norway officials say

A Danish man suspected of a bow-and-arrow attack in a small Norwegian town that killed five people is a Muslim convert who was previously flagged as having been radicalized, police said Thursday. Norway's national security agency said the suspect's actions “currently appear to be an act of terrorism.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
KREX

Kenyan runner Agnes Tirop found dead, police hunt husband

(AP) — Kenyan Olympic runner and two-time world championship bronze medalist Agnes Tirop was found dead at her home Wednesday with stab wounds and her husband was missing and wanted for questioning, police said. Elgeyo Marakwet County police chief Tom Makori said they were searching for Tirop’s husband after his family reported he had phoned […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Africa's largest film festival kicks off in Burkina Faso

Africa s largest film festival kicks off Saturday in Burkina Faso amid both the COVID-19 pandemic and a growing jihadi insurgency in the West African nation that has killed thousands of people and displaced more than 1 million in recent years.Alex Moussa Sawadogo, head of the Pan-African Film and TV Festival of Ouagadougou said organizers wanted to go ahead with the event known by its French acronym, FESPACO in spite of the challenges to show Burkina Faso can still “inspire imagination through cinema.”"This event will be a FESPACO of resistance because it is taking place under harsh security and...
MOVIES
The Independent

Mali's Timbuktu fears jihadis as France reduces troops

It’s been nine years since Islamic extremists in northern Mali arrested Zahra Abdou on charges of showing her hair and wearing an outfit they said was too tight. The al-Qaida-linked militants who had seized control of this fabled desert center in 2012 whipped Abdou in front of a throng of people in her neighborhood. Older women tried to stop the flogging but were prevented by the extremists.“I received dozens of lashes in front of a large crowd and because of the pain I passed out," she recalled. “It was a total humiliation for me. For a long time, I...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assassination#Murder#Pan Africanism#Sahel#Marxist Leninist#Afp File
AFP

C.Africa president declares ceasefire in conflict with rebels

Central African Republic's President Faustin-Archange Touadera declared a ceasefire on Friday in the government's long-running conflict with rebels, saying that all but two of the main armed groups had agreed to put down their weapons. Adam is the leader of the Rebirth of the Central African Republic (FPRC), and Darassa heads the Union for Peace (UPC), two of the country's main rebel groups.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Graham says tens of thousands of Brazilian immigrants ‘wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags’ are headed for Connecticut

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham, an outspoken critic of President Biden’s immigration policies, said affluent Brazilians were illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border and heading to Connecticut “wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags.”. In an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Tuesday, Graham (R-S.C.) was critical of the administration’s order to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Africa
americanmilitarynews.com

Leaked: Dozens of CIA informants killed, captured or compromised: Report

Last week, top U.S. counterintelligence officials warned Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) stations and bases worldwide that a concerning number of informants were being captured or killed, according to people familiar with the situation. Sent via top-secret cable that was viewed by DNYUZ, the message explained that the CIA’s counterintelligence mission...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Former acting boss of Colombo crime family, 87, 'is suffering from Alzheimer's and now believes he is president of the United States' claim relatives as they argue he should be released on compassionate grounds

Lawyers for one of New York City's most feared former mafia bosses have told a court he is now so stricken with Alzheimer's that he believes he is president of the United States, and should be released on compassionate grounds. Victor Orena, now 87, has been in prison since 1992...
POTUS
The Independent

Court lifts secrecy in alleged Australian espionage trial

A court agreed Wednesday to lift a shroud of secrecy from the trial of a spy's lawyer that could potentially confirm that Australia bugged East Timor's government during multibillion-dollar oil and gas negotiations.The Australian government has refused to comment on allegations that the spy, known to the public as Witness K, led an Australian Secret Intelligence Service operation that bugged government offices in the East Timorese capital, Dili, in 2004 to give Australia an unfair advantage during negotiations on the sharing of oil and gas revenue from the seabed that separates the two countries.K’s lawyer, Bernard Collaery, is charged...
POLITICS
AFP

AFP

26K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy