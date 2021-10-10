Two Solomon Islanders survive 29 days on coconuts and rainwater after being stranded
Two men were stranded at sea for 29 days, surviving only on oranges and coconuts before they were rescued off the coast of Papua New Guinea. Junior Qoloni and Livae Nanjikana were traveling between islands in the Solomon Sea when their motorboat was caught in rough weather on September 3, the Guardian reports. The coastline they were following for guidance was lost in the bad weather, and their vessel was swept out to sea.www.washingtonexaminer.com
