Catching Pokémon in Pokémon Go is an easy process to understand. Taking out the battles needed from the mainline games and letting mobile users flick their Pokéballs at the target makes it quick to pull off for anyone. To add a little bit of challenge to the mix, though, you’ll not only need to be accurate with your throws, you can get some nice bonuses for timing your throws correctly. Doing so may result in a message from the game saying “Great!” Not only does this give you a better chance of catching the Pokémon, but you will get a little extra experience for your trainer level. Here is how to get Great Throws in Pokémon Go.

