The Euro initially rallied to break above the 1.16 level before turning around and showing signs of hesitation. By doing so, we ended up forming a bit of a shooting star, which of course is a negative turn of events. Furthermore, the 1.16 level was an area that I anticipated being resistance between here and the 1.1650 level, so pulling back from there does show that perhaps the downward pressure continues. After all, the market continues to be very anti-Euro, and I think that may continue to be the case as the European Union has a lot of issues are now.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO