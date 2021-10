LONG TERM VIEW:- In the daily time interval, we can see that the bulls are pushing the price up as the bears were able to break the 20MA but the bulls were able to beat the bears and push the price up. Let’s see if the technical indicator will support this movement or not. Firstly we can see the MACD which is showing the red histogram as the MACD line is below the Signal line but the lines are very close to each other as they can intersect each other if there is the right amount of movement. In addition to that, we can see that the RSI is in the neutral zone near 49, the RSI line is pointing sideways which means the Bulls and bears are giving each other a great fight. Lastly, we can see the 20MA,50MA,100MA are above the 200MA which is a huge bullish signal.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO