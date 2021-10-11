CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wagoner County, OK

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wagoner by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 22:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This line of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Wagoner A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ROGERS...MAYES AND NORTHEASTERN WAGONER COUNTIES At 1117 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes were located along a line extending from 3 miles northeast of Inola to 6 miles southeast of Chouteau, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations in or near the path include Pryor... Pryor Creek Chouteau... Inola Locust Grove... Salina Hoot Owl... Sportsmen Acres Community Mazie... Murphy Snowdale State Park This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 258 and 264. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

