Windows 11 is here now! If you have installed Windows 11 on your computer and are feeling overwhelmed by it, then don’t you worry – This easy-to-understand tutorial will help you sort everything! Windows 11 comes with a vast categorization of Settings that allows its users to personalize their PC just as the way they like it. In this guide, we will first show you how to open the Windows 11 Settings, and then later, take you through all the categories of the Windows 11 Settings. Let’s get started!

COMPUTERS ・ 6 DAYS AGO